UPDATE: The Dachemie Edmond was found safe in Montreal North at 5 p.m. on Friday. Our original story follows



Montreal police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.

Dachemie Edmond was last seen on Tuesday, May 7, in St-Leonard. Police fear for her health and safety.

Dachemie is 5’7” (170 cm) and weighs 125 lbs. (56 kg) She is black and has black hair and brown eyes. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing grey leggings with black stripes on her knees and had a pink satchel.

Police she could be hanging out in the parks and restaurants in Montréal-North, Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles, Saint-Léonard or Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension.

Anyone with information regarding her disappearance can contact police by calling 911, going to their neighborhood police station or by sending anonymous and confidential information to Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133 or online.