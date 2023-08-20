FOUND: 39-year-old woman last seen in Lachine
Montreal police say the 39-year-old missing woman from Lachine has been found.
Fire crews battle blaze near Yellowknife as local residents pitch in to help
As crews work to subdue a blaze near the territorial capital of Yellowknife, some who have stayed behind are doing what they can to help those fighting the fires.
'We might not have a home': Fire evacuees in Kelowna parking lot ponder unclear fate
More than 30,000 evacuees are fleeing wildfires across British Columbia. Some face uncertain futures, with the prospect of their homes and communities being destroyed, or their livelihoods lost.
'A great feeling': Okanagan wildfire battle has turned a corner, fire chiefs say
Fire chiefs say the fight against devastating wildfires that have been rampaging around Lake Okanagan, B.C., has turned a corner after days of destruction.
Sweltering temperatures bring misery to large portion of central U.S., setting heat records
Sweltering temperatures lingered Sunday in a large swath of the central U.S., causing misery from the Gulf of Mexico to the Great Lakes.
Magnitude 5.1 quake strikes Southern California during tropical storm
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit Southern California north of Los Angeles on Sunday, rocking much of the region as residents hunkered down for the approach of tropical storm Hilary.
Travel ban in parts of B.C. disrupting tourism as raging wildfires burn
The central Okanagan is facing weeks without tourism during its peak season after British Columbia's premier imposed bans on travel to wildfire zones.
From turmoil to triumph, Spain clinches its first Women's World Cup title with a win over England
Spain won its first Women's World Cup title less than a year after a player rebellion, holding off England 1-0 on Sunday after Olga Carmona's first-half goal.
Tropical Storm Hilary is battering California with powerful winds and rain. It's only going to get worse
Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall in Mexico late Sunday morning over the northern Baja California Peninsula, according to the National Hurricane Center, which warned of 'catastrophic and life-threatening flooding.'
Wildfire on Spain's popular tourist island of Tenerife was started deliberately, official says
Canary Islands regional President Fernando Clavijo said Sunday that police have confirmed that a wildfire raging on the Spanish tourist island of Tenerife was started deliberately.
Toronto
Man wanted for allegedly dropping softball-sized rocks on vehicles off Toronto bridge
Police are looking for a man reported to have dropped softball-sized rocks on vehicles' windshields off of a pedestrian bridge in Toronto two separate times this month.
No injuries reported after electrical fire spread through west-end Toronto apartment building
No injuries have been reported following a 5-alarm electrical fire that spread through an apartment building in Toronto’s west end on Sunday afternoon.
Belt hits 2 of Blue Jays' 5 home runs off Hunter Greene in 10-3 rout of Reds
Brandon Belt had his second multihomer game this season, Hyun Jin Ryu won consecutive starts for the first time since his latest Tommy John surgery and Toronto Blue Jays routed the Cincinnati Reds 10-3 Sunday to win the series between playoff contenders.
Atlantic
Relief in Nova Scotia as main road reopens to Peggy's Cove after disastrous floods
The manager of a sea kayaking operation in Nova Scotia says locals and tourist alike are relieved to have a road reopened to a key provincial tourist destination.
-
Chester Race Week sees most competitors in a decade
Mahone Bay had 125 boats spread out across the water to compete in a number of race courses for the annual Chester Race Week.
Saint John Sea Dogs open training camp, say they don’t expect fighting rule changes to affect club
Just one player remains on the Sea Dogs roster that won the Memorial Cup in 2022 in Saint John, N.B., as QMJHL teams gear up to train for another season.
London
One deceased, two sent to hospital after collision: Middlesex OPP
One person has died and two others were sent to hospital with serious injuries after a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle collided at a Middlesex Centre intersection on Saturday night.
-
Western University to construct two new residence buildings
In an effort to provide more 'safe and affordable living options,' Western University recently announced plans to construct two new residence buildings capable of housing 1,000 students.
London, Ont. Ford Fest event cancelled
Citing MuslimFest that is also scheduled to take place in London on Sunday, Ontario’s premier has cancelled this weekend’s planned barbecue.
Northern Ontario
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
-
Vehicle on fire Saturday on Highway 17 near Wahnapitae
CTV News has learned of a vehicle fire Saturday evening on Highway 17 near Wahnapitae, east of Greater Sudbury.
‘The Sudbury Tornado’: A grave anniversary
It is a grave anniversary for the City of Greater Sudbury, one of both tragedy and community resilience as Sunday August 20, 2023 the city marks the 53rd anniversary of ‘the Sudbury Tornado.’
Calgary
Support continues for NWT evacuees across Alberta
Alberta has been the fortress for evacuees fleeing wildfires in the Northwest Territories, encroaching on the capital of Yellowknife.
-
Dancing for Evelyn’s birthday: Calgary family raises critical funds for Alberta Children’s Hospital
Evelyn Roy sadly passed away following a battle with cancer in February of 2020, but her loving family still celebrated her birthday on Sunday to honour the child’s beautiful legacy and raise critical funds for those in need.
-
Kitchener
‘I want answers for why my son was killed’: Mother’s plea for shooter to come forward
A vigil was held Sunday in honour of Joshua Tarnue, the 18-year old who was shot and killed in downtown Kitchener on Aug. 13.
-
Driver struck while trying to secure appliance onto pickup truck
A 54-year-old man was taken to hospital Friday following a collision on the shoulder of a Woolwich Township road.
‘My journey’s been tough’: Kitchener entrepreneur supporting survivors of domestic violence through thrifting
It’s been more than four years since Amanda Kroetsch left her abusive relationship in British Columbia. "My journey's been tough and I had to learn. My drivers licence was taken away and I went to driver's rehab,” said Kroetsch. “I had to learn how to do a lot of things again."
Vancouver
'Things are looking up': Some evacuation orders lifted, lost homes being counted in B.C.'s Okanagan
Some people will be able to return home as an evacuation order for dozens of properties was rescinded in Kelowna Sunday afternoon.
-
-
Heavy urban search and rescue team deployed to West Kelowna to assess damage
Canada Task Force 1, a Vancouver-based heavy urban search and rescue team has been deployed to West Kelowna for rapid damage assessments in neighbourhoods hit hard by the McDougall Creek wildfire.
Edmonton
Yellowknife journalists work overtime to keep community updated during evacuations
Among thousands of people forced from their homes in the Northwest Territories, there are a handful of journalists who have taken working remotely to the extreme.
-
11 injured at Eritrean event protested all day in Edmonton
About a dozen people were hurt at an Eritrean-themed event in Edmonton on Saturday during a clash with a group who said they were protesting the Eritrean government.
-
Windsor
Overnight Felix Avenue fire intentionally set: WFRS
An overnight fire at a residence on Felix Avenue that caused an estimated $250,000 in damage was intentionally set, Windsor fire said on Sunday.
-
Fatal fire on Pillette Road caused $120k in damage
Damage has been estimated at $120,000 after a fire at an east Windsor apartment building claimed the life of an 84-year-old man late last week.
-
Newcomers learn how to scare at the scariest house in Windsor
It's the scariest house in town and more actors want to be part of it, including Josephine Cormier who is attending Boo School for the first time. She and other would-be scarers at Windsor's Scarehouse are learning that catching people off-guard requires more than saying 'Boo!'
Regina
'Just an awful scene': Sask. baseball teams forced to flee Kelowna due to wildfire risk
It was a sight Broden Bilokreli won't soon forget – stepping off his flight at Kelowna's International Airport and witnessing an ambient orange glow cover the mountains in the distance.
-
Trio charged after allegedly fleeing robbery scene in Regina
A trio of Regina residents have been charged after allegedly assaulting a woman and stealing her belongings.
-
North Regina Little League eliminated at World Series after falling to Mexico
After a valiant effort – North Regina Little League has had their dreams of a Little League World Series (LLWS) title extinguished after a 10-1 loss against Mexico on Sunday.
Ottawa
Ottawa residents concerned about wildfire evacuees in the Northwest Territories
Raging wildfires continue burning in the Northwest Territories, forcing thousands to flee their homes, including Dylan Jones.
-
Police appeal for security video footage as investigation continues into fatal Ottawa shooting
Ottawa police are asking all residents and businesses in the rural southeast end of Ottawa to check their security cameras for any suspicious activity, as the investigation continues into a fatal shooting early Saturday morning.
-
Ottawa hospital ER wait times exceed provincial average
The average wait time to see a doctor in all Ottawa hospital emergency departments exceeded the provincial average in June, with the Ottawa Hospital General Campus having one of the longest wait times in Ontario.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon city councillor sues health authority, doctors over mental health treatment
A Saskatoon city councillor has launched a lawsuit against the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and five doctors.
-
