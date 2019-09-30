Found: 15-year-old girl who went missing in Montreal
Published Monday, September 30, 2019 2:04PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 30, 2019 3:06PM EDT
Montreal police have found the 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Old Montreal. She's been found safe and sound.
