MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Forward Juraj Slafkovsky misses another Habs practice

    Montreal Canadiens left wing Juraj Slafkovsky (20) is congratulated for his goal against the Florida Panthers during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (Lynne Sladky, The Associated Press) Montreal Canadiens left wing Juraj Slafkovsky (20) is congratulated for his goal against the Florida Panthers during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (Lynne Sladky, The Associated Press)
    Share

    Forward Juraj Slafkovsky missed another Montreal Canadiens practice on Monday.

    He underwent treatments instead of practice.

    It was the third time in eight days that the 19-year-old Slovakian did not take to the ice to train with his teammates.

    Slafkovsky scored 13 goals and 20 assists in 64 games this season. He has played in every game for the team so far.

    For his part, forward Colin White took part in training at the CN Sports Complex on Monday morning. However, he was wearing a shirt, indicating that he should avoid contact.

    White has missed the Habs' last three games with an upper-body injury.

    The Habs return to action on Tuesday night when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Bell Centre.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 11, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What is caffeine intoxication and how can you prevent it?

    For many Americans, a morning routine is not complete without a cup of joe. The National Coffee Association reports the average American drinks just over three cups daily. And some people opt to get their caffeine through energy drinks or caffeine pills.

    opinion

    opinion Was the Princess of Wales thrown under the bus in the royal photo fiasco?

    It was supposed to be the image that calmed all the rumours about the Princess of Wales as she recovers after abdominal surgery. But royal commentator Afua Hagan writes it was anything but, and it's a stark example of Kensington Palace's struggle with tradition and the public's thirst for knowledge in the age of social media.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News