The Parti Quebecois’ idea for a higher speed limit on the province’s highways won’t be hitting the gas any time soon.

On Friday, Quebec Transport Minister Andre Fortin rejected a PQ proposal for a pilot project trying out a speed limit of 120 kilometres per hour on some highways.

The PQ had argued that many drivers regularly exceed the limit, which is normally tolerated by police.

Fortin called the idea a bad one, even as the province examines some possible changes to the Highway Safety Code.

“Every study that we’ve seen that’s been done in the United States and has been done over a long amount of time is that every time you increase speed limits, you increase fatalities on highways,” said Fortin. “What the PQ is proposing would put more Quebecers in danger on our highways.”