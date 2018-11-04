

The Canadian Press





The former chief of Quebec’s anti-corruption police said he announced his decision to leave on election day so as to avoid the appearance of meddling in politics.

In an interview with La Presse, Robert Lafreniere said he decided to retire in September but didn’t want to make an announcement during the campaign.

The 65-year-old Lafreniere, whose 45 year career include stints as a Surete du Quebec officer, in politics and then as leader of UPAC, said he retired due to fatigue and stress and admitted that criticism over his job performance had worn him out.

In the interview, Lafreniere also denied that a decision by the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions to throw out warrants against MNA Guy Ouellette had an impact on his decision. Ouellette was arrested by UPAC as part of an investigation into media leaks stemming from another investigation into the financing of the Liberal Party. No charges were ever filed against Ouellette.

Lafreniere also said he was given no severance pay when he stepped down.