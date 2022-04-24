Former teammates remember hockey icon Guy Lafleur
Former teammates of Montreal Canadiens icon Guy Lafleur are speaking publicly from the Bell Centre Sunday.
Lafleur, the all-time points leader for the Habs, passed away last week at age 70.
Chris Nilan said Lafleur welcomed him with open arms when he first signed on to the Canadiens in the late 1970s.
Some superstars put themselves on a pedestal, says Nilan, but “not Guy.”
A ceremony honouring Lafleur's memory will take place at the arena ahead of Sunday's match against the Boston Bruins.
Montreal Top Stories
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Zelenskyy meets top-level U.S. delegation: Ukraine official
The U.S. secretaries of state and defense met Sunday night with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the highest-level visit to the war-torn country's capital by an American delegation since the start of Russia's invasion.
France's Macron is reelected but far-right rival raises game
French President Emmanuel Macron comfortably won reelection to a second term Sunday, according to polling agencies' projections. The result offered France and the European Union the reassurance of leadership stability in the bloc's only nuclear-armed power as the continent grapples with the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Why some jurors who sentenced a Texas woman to death now want the execution halted
Nearly half of the jurors who sentenced a Texas woman to die for the 2007 death of one of her 14 children have called for her upcoming execution to be halted and for her to get a new trial. Melissa Lucio, 52, is set to be executed Wednesday for the death of her 2-year-old daughter Mariah.
Russia's ambassador to Canada says he is 'on the right side of history'
Russia's ambassador to Canada says he is '100 per cent confident' that his country is 'on the right side of history' when it comes to its invasion of Ukraine.
Three-month-old baby girl among those killed by strike in Odessa: reports
A three-month-old baby girl, along with her mother and grandmother, are among those killed in a recent missile strike by Russian forces, Ukrainian officials say.
Ontario's mask mandate extension in high-risk settings being met with mixed reactions
The Ontario government's decision to extend its remaining mask mandate in high-risk settings like hospitals, long-term care homes, shelters and public transit until at least June 11 is being met with mixed reactions.
Women protest in Mexico City over killings, disappearances
Hundreds of women marched through downtown Mexico City on Sunday to protest the horrifying death of an 18-year-old in the northern city of Monterrey.
Russian sanctions prove Canadian military mission in Ukraine had impact: Commander
The most recent commander of Canada's military training mission in Ukraine says the fact Russia has sanctioned him and several of his predecessors alongside dozens of other prominent Canadians is proof the mission had an impact.
France's youngest president wins again, troubles and all
In just five years as France's president, Emmanuel Macron has gone from a young newbie in politics to a key world player and weighty decision-maker in the European Union who has been deeply involved in efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine. And now he has won a second term, the first French president to do so in a generation.
Toronto
-
GO buses not stopping at or departing from Union Station due to strike
Metrolinx says GO buses are not stopping at or departing from Union Station Bus Terminal on Sunday as striking rail terminal workers have blocked road access to the area.
-
Man wanted after woman sexually assaulted, punched in face in the east end
Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman and punched her in the face in the city’s east end last week.
-
Search for missing plane that went down in northern Ont. called off
After 10 days of intensive efforts, the search for two people on board an aircraft that was reported missing during a flight between Delhi and Marathon, Ont., has been suspended, search and rescue officials say.
Atlantic
-
Dartmouth waterfront expects busy summer season of international events
The executive director of the Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission said the entire Dartmouth area is poised for an economic rebound.
-
Stand with Ukraine fundraiser-festival draws massive crowd
When volunteer organizer Kasia Tota saw the size of the crowd for a fundraiser held in downtown Halifax Saturday she was overwhelmed.
-
Opposition leader, parents call for return to masking in N.B. classrooms
A New Brunswick parent describes a sense of ‘vindication’ after reading through the recently released report from the province’s Child & Youth Advocate on the lifting of COVID-19 measures in the classroom.
London
-
Elgin OPP investigating fatal collision
Elgin County OPP are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Central Elgin.
-
Family of fatal hit and run victim pleads for information
A person has died after being struck by a vehicle in London, Ont. on Saturday night.
-
Tourist season preparations underway in Grand Bend
On the first summer-like day of the year, Grand Bend, Ont. was vibrant on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
Police have man in custody after New Sudbury incident
There were some tense moments in Greater Sudbury on Saturday night after police converged on a residential neighbourhood.
-
France's Macron is reelected but far-right rival raises game
French President Emmanuel Macron comfortably won reelection to a second term Sunday, according to polling agencies' projections. The result offered France and the European Union the reassurance of leadership stability in the bloc's only nuclear-armed power as the continent grapples with the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Search for missing plane that went down in northern Ont. called off
After 10 days of intensive efforts, the search for two people on board an aircraft that was reported missing during a flight between Delhi and Marathon, Ont., has been suspended, search and rescue officials say.
Calgary
-
Stoney Nakoda Nation says traditional knowledge key to success for Banff bison
An Indigenous-led report says relying on traditional knowledge could help to ensure the success of bison that have been reintroduced in Banff National Park.
-
Search for missing plane that went down in northern Ont. called off
After 10 days of intensive efforts, the search for two people on board an aircraft that was reported missing during a flight between Delhi and Marathon, Ont., has been suspended, search and rescue officials say.
-
'Passionate about giving back': Calgarians take part in event to end homelessness
The participants of a fundraiser in Crescent Heights remembered the memory of a supporter of affordable housing initiatives on Sunday.
Kitchener
-
Search ends for plane that went missing after taking off from Delhi, Ont.
Search efforts were called off Sunday for a plane that took off from Delhi, Ont. and never made it to its destination in northern Ontario.
-
SIU invokes mandate after police-involved shooting in Cambridge
The SIU says a 22-year-old man has serious injuries after a police-involved shooting in Cambridge.
-
'An opportunity that could actually just change their lives': Olympic hopefuls test their skills in Guelph
Athletes from across the country were in Guelph this weekend, hoping to take their training to an Olympic level.
Vancouver
-
'How come Mary Anne wasn’t accounted for?' Grieving family of Gastown fire victim left with unanswered questions
Misty Fredericks is still coming to terms with the fact that someone she knew and loved was found in the wreckage of the Winters Hotel 11 days after the fire that tore through the building in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood.
-
2nd suspect seen jumping out of burning van in Langley after 2020 attempted murder sentenced
A second man charged in a bizarre attempted murder at a Langley hotel in November 2020 has now been sentenced, local Mounties say.
-
Families of babies with clubfoot sound alarm over gap in medical care in Fraser Health
Ashley Fuchs’ son Layton was born with clubfoot, which causes both of his feet to be turned inward. It’s a surprisingly common condition, but parents say getting medical care for it continues to be a challenge in the Fraser health region.
Edmonton
-
Hockey tournament raises $1.25M for Alzheimer's society
Alzheimer's Face Off hits the ice to raise money for the Alzheimer's Society of Alberta and Northwest Territories.
-
Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse announces nomination campaign for Edmonton-Rutherford
Community advocate and local radio host Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse kickstarted her nomination campaign to be the NDP candidate for Edmonton-Rutherford.
-
Fire breaks out in apartment, crews contain it to single suite
Edmonton fire was called to a three-storey apartment building Sunday for a blaze on the top floor of the building.
Windsor
-
Cleaning up after car smashes into Windsor, Ont. business
A Windsor, Ont. business owner is cleaning up Sunday morning after a vehicle smashed into the front of her building around 1 a.m.
-
-
Special weather statement for all of southern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for southern Ontario.
Regina
-
SaskPower calls in helicopter patrols to survey storm damage to power grid
SaskPower has been working since Saturday to reconnect power to customers in the southeast corner of the province after another powerful April storm pushed through the area.
-
Study suggests link between air pollution and COVID infection in young adults
A Swedish study has found that even short-term exposure to low levels of air pollution could play a role in the development of a COVID-19 infection, or testing positive for the disease, in young adults.
-
Russian sanctions prove Canadian military mission in Ukraine had impact: Commander
The most recent commander of Canada's military training mission in Ukraine says the fact Russia has sanctioned him and several of his predecessors alongside dozens of other prominent Canadians is proof the mission had an impact.
Ottawa
-
Feds expected to cover $35 million policing bill for ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest in Ottawa
The price tag for the Ottawa police response to the three-and-a-half-week occupation of downtown Ottawa was approximately $35 million, including money for the RCMP deployment.
-
Driver walks away from serious crash in Augusta Township with life, charges
Ontario Provincial Police say a 23-year-old driver is lucky to have survived a serious crash Sunday morning in Augusta Township.
-
Rolling Thunder arrives in Ottawa and the top doc provides an update on COVID-19: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Saskatoon
-
'We were both praying': Saskatoon couple drives through snowstorm to pick up Ukrainian refugees
Last Tuesday night, Marie Reinbolt and her husband Mark left for Regina to pick up a family of six who had fled Ukraine.
-
Discarded masks threaten Saskatoon's birds, Living Sky says
Disposable masks and gloves have helped people stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic — but have hurt wildlife.
-
Saskatoon zoo welcomes bobcat brothers Sherlock and Watson
The Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo has two new members — bobcat brothers Sherlock and Watson.