Former teammates remember hockey icon Guy Lafleur

Former teammates of Montreal Canadiens icon Guy Lafleur are speaking publicly from the Bell Centre Sunday.

Lafleur, the all-time points leader for the Habs, passed away last week at age 70.

Chris Nilan said Lafleur welcomed him with open arms when he first signed on to the Canadiens in the late 1970s.

Some superstars put themselves on a pedestal, says Nilan, but “not Guy.”

A ceremony honouring Lafleur's memory will take place at the arena ahead of Sunday's match against the Boston Bruins.