Former teammates gather at Bell Centre to remember Guy Lafleur

Former teammates of Montreal Canadiens icon Guy Lafleur spoke publicly from the Bell Centre on Sunday.

In attendance were Pierre Bouchard, Yvan Cournoyer, Lucien Deblois, Gilbert Delorme, Normand Dupont, Bob Gainey, Rick Green, Réjean Houle, Yvon Lambert, Guy Lapointe, Pierre Mondou, Chris Nilan et Richard Sévigny.

Lafleur, the all-time points leader for the Habs, passed away last week at age 70 from lung cancer.

“It wasn’t a surprise, but there’s always a shock, you’re stunned a bit to get the actual news,” said former teammate Bob Gainey.

"He was our best player, most talented player."

Chris Nilan said Lafleur welcomed him with open arms when he first signed on to the Canadiens in the late 1970s.

Some superstars put themselves on a pedestal, said Nilan, but “not Guy.”

Yvan Cournoyer described Lafleur as being a teammate, friend and member of the family.

“I’ve been thinking about Guy everyday."

“You don’t forget a guy like that,” he added. “On the ice and [off] the ice.”

A ceremony honouring Lafleur's memory will take place at the arena ahead of Sunday's match against the Boston Bruins.