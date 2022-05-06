Former sprint star Surin excited to mentor Canada's athletes at 2024 Paris Olympics

Former sprint star Bruny Surin says he is excited to mentor Canada's athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Surin has been named the Canadian team chef de mission for the Paris Games.

The 54-year-old is one of Canada's most decorated sprinters.

He was part of Canada's 4x100-metre relay team that raced to gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and won world 4x100 titles, plus world silver in the 100 metres in 1995 and '99.

Surin still co-holds the Canadian 100-metre record of 9.84 seconds with Donovan Bailey.

The chef de mission, or "head of mission," is an ambassador for the entire team leading up to and during the Games.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 6, 2022.