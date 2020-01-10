MONTREAL -- Ex-SNC-Lavalin executive Sami Bebawi, who was convicted last month by a jury of fraud and corruption, has been sentenced to eight and a half years in prison.

Quebec Superior Court Justice Guy Cournoyer handed down the sentence Friday afternoon in Montreal

Federal Prosecutor Anne-Marie Manoukian had argued for nine years in prison, noting that in addition to enriching himself fraudulently, Bebawi tarnished Canada's reputation and helped perpetuate the corrupt dictatorial regime of Muammar Gaddafi in Libya. In her view, only Bebawi's age, 73, is a mitigating factor that could reduce his sentence.

The defence argued that a sentence of six years in prison would be appropriate.

Stephane Giroux of CTV Montreal and The Canadian Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story that will be updated.