MONTREAL -- Ex-SNC-Lavalin executive Sami Bebawi, who was convicted last month by a jury of fraud and corruption, will know today in Montreal what sentence Quebec Superior Court Justice Guy Cournoyer will hand down.

Federal Prosecutor Anne-Marie Manoukian argued for nine years in prison, noting that in addition to enriching himself fraudulently, Bebawi tarnished Canada's reputation and helped perpetuate the corrupt dictatorial regime of Muammar Gaddafi in Libya. In her view, only Bebawi's age, 73, is a mitigating factor that could reduce his sentence.

The defence feels that a sentence of six years in prison would be appropriate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2020.

This is a developing story that will be updated.