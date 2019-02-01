

Former SNC-Lavalin CEO Pierre Duhaime pleaded guilty to breach for his role in the MUHC superhospital bribery scandal on Friday.

Before entering his plea, Duhaime was the last outstanding case among those charged in connection with corruption surrounding the construction of the Glen superhospital.

In December, MUHC official Yanai Elbaz was sentenced to 39 months in prison for accepting the $10 million bribe. He pleaded guilty to influence peddling, breach of trust and money laundering.

More to come.