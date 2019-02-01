Featured Video
Former SNC-Lavalin CEO pleads guilty to superhospital corruption charges
FILE - Pierre Duhaime, president and CEO of SNC Lavalin, waits to address the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Thursday, May 6, 2010. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, February 1, 2019 10:11AM EST
Former SNC-Lavalin CEO Pierre Duhaime pleaded guilty to breach for his role in the MUHC superhospital bribery scandal on Friday.
Before entering his plea, Duhaime was the last outstanding case among those charged in connection with corruption surrounding the construction of the Glen superhospital.
In December, MUHC official Yanai Elbaz was sentenced to 39 months in prison for accepting the $10 million bribe. He pleaded guilty to influence peddling, breach of trust and money laundering.
More to come.
