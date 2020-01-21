MONTREAL -- Despite weeks of rumours and speculation, former Quebec premier Jean Charest will not run to replace Andrew Scheer as leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

In an interview with Radio-Canada, Charest confirmed to the French-language public broadcaster that he has definitively decided against joining the race to succeed Scheer.

He cited several factors for his decision, including his belief that the race is not set up well for candidates currently not in the party, and that the party itself has changed significantly since he was in federal politics. He also cited a desire not to affect his happy family life.

Charest was premier of Quebec from 2003 to 2012 and led the federal Progressive Conservative Party from 1993 to 1998.

Charest has been under investigation since 2014 by UPAC, Quebec's anti-corruption squad, regarding illegal financing of the Quebec Liberal Party.

Last week, UPAC affidavits regarding its investigation into Marc Bibeau, a top party fundraiser under Charest's Liberals, were unsealed.

Charest's lawyer responded to the release of the affidavits by urging UPAC to drop its investigation, saying Charest has committed no crimes and has cooperated completely with investigators.

This is a developing story that will be updated.