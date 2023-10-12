Former Quebec premier Jean Charest applauds Liberals recovery report

Former Liberal premier Jean Charest has applauded the recovery report on the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP).

The document, entitled "Asserting ourselves, uniting, prospering," was made public on Thursday by former senator André Pratte and MNA Madwa-Nika Cadet, among others.

It reaffirms the Liberal Party's "federalist-nationalist" position and proposes a series of avenues to follow under three main themes.

In Havre-Saint-Pierre, where he attended the inauguration of the La Romaine hydroelectric complex, Charest said he was "impressed" by the report.

"It's a work of substance and substance, (...) done with a long-term perspective... A new constitution for Quebec, interculturalism, the question of an industrial policy, I am very impressed", he said.

He applauded the "will to put all Quebecers under the same roof."

Charest, who was Liberal premier from 2003 to 2012, said the PLQ had an important place on the political scene in Quebec.