Former Quebec judge Jacques Delisle to plead guilty in case related to wife's death

Former Quebec judge Jacques Delisle, accused of murdering his wife in 2009, is expected to plead guilty on Thursday morning at the Quebec City courthouse, 15 years after the crime.

Crown prosecutor François Godin made the announcement on Wednesday morning.

It is not known what charge he plans to plead guilty to.

More than 15 years of maintaining his innocence

Delisle, a former Quebec Court of Appeal judge, was found guilty of the premeditated murder of his wife Nicole Rainville by a jury on June 14 2012.

He always maintained that she had committed suicide.

The verdict was largely based on the testimony of a pathologist who said that the trajectory of the bullet in the victim's brain made it difficult to support the suicide theory.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment with no possibility of parole for 25 years.

The former magistrate went all the way to the Supreme Court to appeal the verdict but was turned down in December 2013.

In 2015, Delisle requested a review from the Minister of Justice, who entrusted the matter to the Criminal Conviction Review Group.

The group's report, based on the analyses of five pathologists and four ballistics experts, concluded that the autopsy submitted as evidence was deficient.

It also severely criticized what it called a loss of evidence as the victim's brain, photographic documentation and other items were not preserved.

In April 2021, then-federal Justice Minister David Lametti, after examining evidence that had not been submitted in court at the time of the trial or appeal, ordered a new trial.

The minister stated that it looked like a miscarriage of justice had occurred in the case.

However, the new trial never took place.

Delisle's lawyers successfully argued in Superior Court that a new trial would not be possible because a Crown expert had made serious errors in a pathology report.

They also argued that there had been unreasonable delays throughout the case.

In September 2023, the Court of Appeal overturned a stay of proceedings issued in April and returned the case to the Superior Court to run its course.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 13, 2024.