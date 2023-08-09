Former Quebec City cheerleading coach facing 3 new sex charges, 38 in total

A well-known, former cheerleading coach already facing several sex offences is facing three new charges, including molestation of a teen girl.

On Wednesday, Mathieu Martel, 42, made a third court appearance in Quebec City. He was previously charged with sexual assault and extortion, among other charges, Noovo Info reported.

In total, he faces 38 criminal charges involving 11 complainants.

Following his recent court appearance, he was ordered not to communicate directly or indirectly with 49 people. A publication ban is also in effect to protect the identities of the 49 complainants and witnesses.

Martel returned to the courthouse in a packed courtroom wearing handcuffs and was remanded into custody.

His bail hearing was postponed to Aug. 29 after his lawyer asked for more time to review the new allegations. He also told the court his client would be seeking therapy.

With files from Noovo Info