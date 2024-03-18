Former PQ minister turns back on politics, records jazz album

A former minister with the Parti Québécois (PQ) says his time in politics is over, and he's ready to focus on his first love: the arts.

"People have to remember that I was dealing with the arts for 30 years before I went into politics," Maka Kotto tells CTV News a day before boarding a flight to his native Cameroon for a music festival. "After 14 years in politics, I felt that I did what I had to do. And so, I decided to get back to my old practices."

Kotto represented the PQ in the riding of Bourget from 2008 to 2018 and was also the culture minister in Pauline Marois' short-lived government.

In addition to his time in provincial politics, Kotto represented the Bloc Québécois from 2004 to 2008 in the Canadian House of Commons -- the party's first Black member of Parliament.

"It drained my energy and I lost contact with my family, with my friends. When I was inside, I didn't realize that," he said. "My mother went to the other side in 2018 and I couldn't say good-bye... I wrote a song about that."

Kotto says his mother's death was a moment that notably marked him.

"This was very awful. Until now, I still suffer for that," he said. "You see, when you're investing in politics, you have many, many sacrifices that you're facing."

Closing the political door and turning his attention back to music and acting was an effortless decision for the 62-year-old.

"This was much, much more, easier than politics," he said.

Kotto says he remembers his father not liking the idea of him getting involved in the arts as a child -- he wanted him to "be a good student."

"The last time I sang, I was between 16 or 17 years old," he recalls. "That was in college, at the boarding school church. It was a French Jesuit boarding school in Cameroon."

When asked what's scarier: putting out a jazz album or working in politics, Kotto doesn't miss a beat.

"Oh, politics is scary because you don't have fun in politics. You have problems every day, every night, every morning and you have to solve real problems," he said. "When you're singing, it's a passion...The only goal you have to reach is to share what you feel."

Kotto says he worked for about six months on his album, collaborating with the likes of Antoine Gratton, Taurey Butler and the Orchestre national de jazz de Montréal (ONJ).

"We have a lot of fun. That was the goal, and I hope that everybody listening to this album will have the same fun as the one we had in studio," he said.

A few words he uses to describe his music: fun, love and friendship.

The release of Kotto's first album is scheduled for the winter of 2024.