Former PQ leadership hopeful Plamondon vies to be candidate in Prevost
Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is running to represent the Parti Quebecois in the Prevost riding in October's election.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 21, 2018 9:29AM EDT
Former Parti Quebec leadership candidate Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is vying to become the PQ’s candidate in the Laurentian riding of Prevost.
On Saturday, Plamondon will face off against opponent Karine Gauvin to represent the riding in October’s provincial election.
Plamondon, a lawyer by profession, currently serves as a special advisor to PQ leader Jean-Francois Lisee. He ran unsuccessfully for the party leadership in 2016.
Gauvin, who holds a music degree, has worked in the early childhood centre network.
