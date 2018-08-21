

CTV Montreal





In a move that caught few off-guard, former SPVM spokesperson Ian Lafreniere is officially running for a seat in the National Assembly under the CAQ banner.

Lafreniere was initially approached by the party in 2016, but felt the timing wasn't right.

Two years later, he's ready to make the leap into politics.

He said it was a meeting with party leader Francois Legault that changed his mind.

"When I met Mr. Legault, I made no request whatsoever, except for one thing," he said at the announcement on Tuesday. "I wanted to make sure that this party, the CAQ, will have transparency and honesty."

Lafreniere lives 15 minutes from the riding.

He said he wants to focus on the traffic and congestion on the South Shore, plus job creation and green technologies.

Lafreniere's wife is a police officer, and they have two young daughters.

He said it was a family decision to make the career change.

"I'll try to be the best person in Vachon, and we'll see for the future," he said.