Former Parti Quebecois MNA Harold LeBel to testify Monday at sexual assault trial

Former Parti Québécois MNA Harold LeBel will testify Monday at his sexual assault trial.

LeBel, 60, was arrested on Dec. 15, 2020 and charged with sexual assault. The complainant's identity is protected by a publication ban.

Since the beginning of the proceedings, only two people have testified for the Crown: a Sûreté du Québec police officer and the alleged victim.

The latter stated that in October 2017, LeBel kissed her and unhooked her bra. He insisted on entering the room where she had taken refuge and touched her all night.

A long-time sovereignist activist, LeBel was elected under the PQ banner in 2014 and re-elected in 2018. Excluded from the PQ, he sat between December 2020 and October 2022 as an independent MNA.

The trial will resume Monday at 9:30 a.m. at the Rimouski courthouse.