Former Parti Quebecois MNA Harold LeBel testifies at sexual assault trial

Former Parti Québécois MP Harold LeBel began his testimony at his sexual assault trial this morning.

LeBel, who is 60 years old, was arrested on Dec. 15, 2020 and charged with sexual assault. The identity of the complainant is protected by a publication ban.

Since the beginning of the proceedings, only two people have testified for the Crown: a Sûreté du Québec police officer and the alleged victim.

The victim stated that in October 2017, Harold LeBel kissed her and unhooked her bra. He insisted on entering the room where she had taken refuge and touched her all night.

A long-time sovereignist activist, LeBel was elected under the PQ banner in 2014 and re-elected in 2018. Excluded from the PQ, he sat between December 2020 and October 2022 as an independent MNA.

The trial will resume Monday at 9:30 a.m. at the Rimouski courthouse.