

The Canadian Press





Former Option Nationale leader Sol Zanetti will be Quebec Solidaire’s candidate in the Jean-Lesage riding in October’s provincial election.

Zanetti won the candidateship on Saturday, months after the merger of his old party with QS. He obtained more than 50 per cent support from the roughly 150 Quebec Solidaire members who gathered at Cegep de Limoilou for the vote, beating the only other candidate, Sebastien Bouchard.

Bouchard finished fourth in the riding in the 2014 election, ahead of Zanetti.

Zanetti said he believes the merger between the two parties will help consolidate votes in the next election and praised Bouchard for bowing to the will of QS supporters in the riding.

The newly minted candidate has lived in the riding for a decade and said he’s looking forward to going door-to-door to meet the electorate. He said he has seen disappointed supporters of the ruling Liberals “shopping around” and believes he can win their votes before Oct. 1.