

Staff, La Presse Canadienne





QUEBEC CITY -- Donald Brashear, once an enforcer who earned millions of dollars in the NHL, is now working at a Tim Hortons outlet in Quebec City.

Brashear, 47, was recently spotted by surprised customers serving clients at the restaurant's drive-thru window.

Brashear, who grew up in Val-Belair, near Quebec City, played more than 1000 games for five NHL teams, including the Montreal Canadiens, from 1993 to 2009. He scored 85 goals during his career but was much better known for his toughness and fighting abilities.

While Brashear made more than $15 million during his playing years, he has had financial and legal problems since his retirement. He was recently charged in Quebec City court with mischief and possession of narcotics.

The Tim Hortons on Bouvier St. where Brashear was seen working is owned by former NHL player Pierre Sevigny, who confirmed to Le Journal de Quebec that Brashear has indeed been working at the outlet, but preferred not to comment further.

This report by La Presse Canadienne was first published Sept. 18, 2019.