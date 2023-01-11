Former NHL defenceman P.K. Subban set for emotional return to Montreal
P.K. Subban knows standing at centre ice in Montreal's Bell Centre on Thursday will stir emotions.
Canadiens fans are known for their unbridled passion, and being embraced by them during his seven seasons with the team was something special, said the former NHL defenceman.
“In Montreal, there was never a night off," Subban told The Canadian Press. "You didn't have a choice, because the crowd gave you that energy when you didn't have it, they gave you the belief, maybe, when you didn't believe that you were still in the game.
"They brought the best out of me, more so than any other opponent that I had or anybody that I played against. They held me accountable and they really had my back and supported me. And that's why it gets very emotional for me."
Montreal is set to honour Subban ahead of a game against the Nashville Predators, the team the Habs dealt the blue-liner to in 2016.
The 33-year-old announced in September that he was retiring after 13 NHL seasons with the Canadiens, Predators and New Jersey Devils.
Picked 43rd overall by the Habs in the 2007 entry draft, the six-foot, 210-pound Toronto native registered 115 goals and 467 points over 824 regular-season games. He added another 62 points (18 goals, 44 assists) in 96 playoff appearances and won the Norris Trophy as the league's top defenceman while playing for Montreal in 2013.
Still, Subban was surprised when the Canadiens called saying they wanted to host a tribute.
"It's so exciting to be recognized for the work that you've done," he said. "But I think a big part of that is not just what I did on the ice — which I'm very proud of — but there's a lot of things, the impact that I've had on the ice, that's something that you can hang your hat on."
Giving back has always been important to Subban.
He still has a vivid memory of the day he signed his first contract with Montreal and how he realized he was about to change his family's lives. It's a memory Subban hasn't taken for granted.
"That moment for me, it was a pivotal time in my career. But I also knew that I would have the platform to be able to help other people," he said.
Subban's latest initiative is working with Kraft Hockeyville, an annual event that sees communities across the country share their stories and connections to hockey as they compete for $250,000 in arena upgrades and the chance to host an NHL pre-season game.
Nominations for the 2023 contest are open and will close on Feb. 19.
“Being a Canadian, hockey is our sport. We have a lot of pride in the game and what the game brings to us," Subban said.
"Compared to other countries and other places in the world, this is what we really wrap our arms around. So to be able to bring our communities closer together through this program, and through hockey, is ideal."
Growing up, hockey wasn't always easy to access for Subban and his four siblings. His parents, who both immigrated to Canada from the Caribbean, worked hard to give their kids every opportunity, but Subban's siblings were still left wearing his hand-me-down skates and pads.
Kraft Hockeyville gives kids more chances to get into the game, Subban said.
“There's a lot of people who love our game and want to play. But it's an expensive game," he said. "To fund an arena, to fund equipment, to support a community, that takes a lot of people that want to make a difference."
It's been a while since Subban himself got out on the ice.
“I haven't picked up a hockey stick since I retired," he said with a laugh. "I haven’t gotten on skates."
Instead of skating clinics and stickhandling drills, the charismatic athlete is using his experience, unique style and connections around the league to contribute to the sport he loves in a new role. ESPN announced in November that Subban had signed a three-year deal to work as a full-time hockey analyst.
“I find that I'm taking that on as a responsibility to try to support the game and help grow the game in different ways," Subban said.
"And I think, being at my age and being not very far removed from the game of hockey is a huge bonus. So I'm trying to use that the best way that I can to help not only ESPN, but help the game of hockey internationally."
There are days, though, where he gets nostalgic about being part of an NHL team.
"Of course you're going to miss the game, and you're going to miss being with your teammates, and being on the road. But I still miss my first girlfriend. I mean, I miss things all the time," Subban said.
"You’re going to miss things in life, but that's just a part of life. But to be able to look forward to the next chapter, and be able to make such an immense impact in so many different people's lives, I’ve got a lot to look forward to as well."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Big winter storm expected for Quebec for end of the week
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Group of teen girls allegedly attacks several people at random at Toronto subway stations
Toronto police are investigating after a group of up to 10 teen girls allegedly assaulted several people at several TTC subway stations last month.
'Freedom Convoy' supporter says Confederate flag on his truck a 'rebel sign'
An Ottawa roofer says the Confederate flag on his pickup truck at the 'Freedom Convoy' protest was a symbol of rebellion against government.
Jeff Beck, guitar god who influenced generations, dies at 78
Jeff Beck, a guitar virtuoso who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock 'n' roll, influencing generations of shredders along the way and becoming known as the guitar player's guitar player, has died. He was 78.
Eating fast food linked to potentially life-threatening liver condition, new study finds
A new study has found that consumption of fast food is associated with a potentially life-threatening condition of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.
Girl Guides announce new name for Brownies, saying old moniker caused harm to racialized girls
The Girl Guides of Canada has renamed its Brownies branch the 'Embers.' The organization says the previous name dissuaded some racialized girls and women from joining the outdoor adventure and activity group.
Prince Harry's memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that first day sales for the Harry's tell-all memoir topped 1.4 million copies, a record pace for non-fiction from a company.
opinion | Takeaways from Prince Harry's 'Spare' that didn't make headlines
In the 410 pages of 'Spare' there are many laugh-out-loud, emotional, surprising, what-the-hell moments. in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan outlines her top takeaways that didn't make the headlines.
These are the top 15 trending jobs in Canada for 2023
A new report has compiled some of the trending and most in-demand jobs for 2023, as sectors such as technology, health care, and professional services face talent scarcities.
U.S. agency nixes idea of gas stove ban. Here's what we know
The United States Consumer Products Safety Commission appeared at one point to consider a ban on gas stoves due to health and respiratory concerns. Here is what’s known so far about the risks associated with gas stoves and the possibility of a ban.
Toronto
-
Air Canada loses bag with cancer meds for nearly one month after sending it to Dubai instead of Bahamas
A Canadian couple’s luggage containing cancer treatment medications was lost for nearly a month and travelled as far as Dubai before making it back to Canada.
-
Beloved Ontario chef set to be deported after spending nearly a decade in Canada
John Mulwa has called Canada home for nearly a decade. On Jan. 28, he will be deported back to Kenya, a country he fled because he felt his life was in danger.
-
Group of teen girls allegedly attacks several people at random at Toronto subway stations
Toronto police are investigating after a group of up to 10 teen girls allegedly assaulted several people at several TTC subway stations last month.
Atlantic
-
'It's time for us to mobilize': N.S. ER deaths grow with doctor wait list
In a week where Nova Scotia's health-care system has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons, there was more bad news Wednesday.
-
Murder trial: Text messages led police to suspect Halifax med student was killer
This first time police interviewed William Sandeson about the disappearance of a fellow Dalhousie University student, they didn't learn much.
-
Nova Scotia emergency room deaths up 10 per cent in 2022, data shows
Deaths in Nova Scotia emergency rooms were up 10 per cent in 2022 from the previous year, an increase that a Nova Scotia Health official says was "not unexpected" as more patients -- and patients with more acute needs -- visited ERs.
London
-
Strathroy woman sentenced to five years for impaired driving causing death of girl
Eight-year-old Nihal Toor of Virginia was visiting family in the London in July of 2020 when the car she was in was struck by an impaired driver
-
Friday the 13th revelers advised to use caution when driving to Port Dover
Norfolk County officials are warning those heading to Port Dover for Friday the 13th that the forecast may cause treacherous road conditions.
-
St. Thomas neighbourhood sealed off as police arrest wanted man
A dramatic scene played out in a residential neighbourhood in St. Thomas Wednesday, as police arrested a man wanted on outstanding warrants
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man wins precedent-setting fight for benefits after suffering brain injury
A northern Ontario man has won his fight for benefits from the company that insures his camper-trailer, even though he wasn’t driving it when he was injured
-
Officials welcome news that red hot home prices in northern Ont. are finally cooling
The housing market in northern Ontario is showing signs of slowing down and correcting itself compared to some other places across the country.
-
Kirkland Lake man identified as fatal Highway 11 crash victim
A 53-year-old Kirkland Lake man has been identified in the fatal crash early Tuesday morning on Highway 11.
Calgary
-
'Literally hell': Father critical of police investigation into Calgary crash that killed his son
Bob Donoghue has a difficult time choosing a favourite photo of his son growing up.
-
Homeowner’s furnace vent freezes, shutting off heat; issue deemed not a defect
A Calgary man says his furnace vent constantly freezes up when temperatures dip below -20 C, which then shuts off power to his furnace.
-
Windsor Park residents fear effects of apartment building development if approved as-is
Windsor Park residents are worried a proposed five-storey apartment building will irrevocably change their quiet neighbourhood.
Kitchener
-
Highway 401 Eastbound closed near Cambridge due to fire
Ontario Provincial Police are closing a section of Highway 401 near Cambridge due to a fire.
-
Cambridge man who killed former partner in impaired driving crash granted day parole
A Cambridge man who pleaded guilty in a crash that killed his former partner with whom he had two children has been granted day parole, despite pleas from the victim’s family to deny the request.
-
'It is frustrating': Healthcare officials plead for residents to reserve 911 for emergencies
When faced with a decision that may require medical care, making the right call can save a life.
Vancouver
-
Uncertified teachers hired in Chilliwack schools amid staff shortages
A severe shortage of substitute teachers in a B.C. school district has led to the hiring of uncertified teachers to fill the gaps.
-
'Urban explorer' finds stash of vintage Hotel Vancouver silverware buried in the woods
In his spare time, North Vancouver’s Christian Laub enjoys searching for and collecting vintage items. So when he got a tip about a car buried in the woods, he headed there with a fellow urban explorer – and found something else entirely.
-
UBC faces criticism for handling of Indigenous identity case
When Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond's claim to Indigenous identity was questioned by a CBC report in October, the University of British Columbia didn't offer an explanation of whether it would investigate, citing privacy concerns.
Edmonton
-
'She had to buy the coffee': Stranded traveller scores ride with Olympic champion
The thick, soupy fog hanging over Edmonton this week has been a pain for passengers and airline staff alike, but for one B.C. woman it led to a cute story that she'll never forget.
-
Dead dog found in Edmonton park; police searching for person who 'dragged' him there
An animal cruelty investigation is underway in the Alberta capital after a German Shepherd/Pit bull dog was found dead in a southeast Edmonton park.
-
Arrests made in Grande Prairie identity theft investigation: RCMP
Two Grande Prairie men have been arrested in relation to an identity theft investigation.
Windsor
-
5.2% tax increase proposed for Windsorites: What you need to know about the 2023 budget
Here’s what you need to know about how city hall wants to spend your money and new revenue they want to collect.
-
Not a ‘Spare’ to spare, Prince Harry memoir flying off the shelves in Windsor-Essex
Demand for Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” continues to soar one day after its official release with stores and libraries in Windsor-Essex struggling to keep up.
-
Suspects allegedly steal service truck and over $600K in other items during break-in
Windsor police are seeking video of a break-in overnight Sunday where the suspects allegedly made away with more than $600,000 in stolen goods.
Regina
-
'Not going to believe the stats': Sask. teen defying the odds as he recovers from severe spinal cord injury
A Saskatchewan teenager is defying the odds while recovering in hospital after suffering a severe spinal cord injury.
-
Weyburn area school division employee charged with sexual assault: police
A school division employee in the Weyburn, Sask. area has been charged with sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference, according to the Weyburn Police Service (WPS).
-
City of Regina offering grants and property tax breaks for construction on vacant lots
Regina is taking steps to reduce the growing number of abandoned buildings and vacant lots in inner city neighbourhoods by offering cash incentives and tax breaks for major property improvements.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WATCH
WINTER STORM WATCH | Here's when Ottawa could receive 15 to 30 cm of snow
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for Ottawa, calling for 15 to 30 cm of snow Thursday night and Friday.
-
'Freedom Convoy' supporter says Confederate flag on his truck a 'rebel sign'
An Ottawa roofer says the Confederate flag on his pickup truck at the 'Freedom Convoy' protest was a symbol of rebellion against government.
-
Seven firefighters from the Ottawa-Gatineau region splitting $1 million lottery prize
A group of seven firefighters from around the Ottawa-Gatineau region are splitting a $1 million lottery prize.
Saskatoon
-
'It’s the worst they’ve seen it': Saskatoon children’s hospital overwhelmed
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) is warning about an ongoing health crisis at Saskatoon’s Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital (JPCH).
-
When a minute lasts forever: Sask. mom still mourning son slain by gang
The mother of a gang member in Prince Albert, who was slain after kissing another member's girl, shares the story of how she thinks he became involved with the gang, and the hopes she had for his future.
-
BRIT is back: Western Canada’s premiere high school basketball tournament returns for 53rd year
The Bedford Road Invitational Tournament (BRIT) is back for it’s 53rd year, after the pandemic forced it into a two-year hiatus.