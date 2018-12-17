

CTV Montreal





A former manager at the McGill University Health Centre has been sentenced to 39 months in prison for accepting bribes from SNC-Lavalin.

Yanai Elbaz pleaded guilty in November to accepting a $10 million bribe to help SNC-Lavalin win the multi-billion-dollar contract to build and maintain the hospital at the Glen Site.

Elbaz, who was an aide to the late hospital CEO Arther Porter, is also guilty of influence peddling, breach of trust, and money laundering.

Judge Claude Leblond ruled that Elbaz will not have to pay back the bribe, as the MUHC was demanding, because he said dealing with restitution is more properly dealt with in civil court.

The MUHC says that because of the bribery in which Elbaz was a participant it was swindled out of nearly one billion dollars. It is seeking a return of $934 million from Elbaz, Porter's estate, and SNC-Lavalin, among others.