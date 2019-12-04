MONTREAL -- A former Montreal police officer and minor hockey coach has been arrested for alleged sexual offences towards young boys between the ages of nine and 16 years old.

François (Frank) Lamarre was arrested Tuesday by Longueuil police for crimes related to gross indecency and sexual assault.

Lamarre was a Greenfield Park Minor Hockey coach in the 1970s and 1980s.

The assaults allegedly took place between 1972 and 1997 when he was between the ages of 24 and 49.

The offences allegedly occurred at arenas, at his home in the south shore neighbourhood of Greenfield Park and in his vehicle.

Lamarre has been released with several conditions pending trial. He is not allowed to speak to potential victims or children under the age of 18 and he cannot go near parks, arenas, community centres or schools.

Police say they have already spoken to four alleged victims and are looking for others.

“It is possible that Lamarre has unlawfully sexually assaulted several other victims at different times and in other circumstances,” Longueuil police stated.

The 71-year-old is scheduled to appear at the Longueuil courthouse on Dec. 19.

Anyone with information is asked to call 450 463-7211. All calls are confidential.