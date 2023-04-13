Former MNA Patrick Huot named general director of Quebec Liberal Party
Former Vanier-Les Rivières MNA Patrick Huot has been named general director of the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP).
Huot was chosen by the party's executive council.
The president of the QLP, Rafael P. Ferraro, said it was a quality appointment for the party in a press release, praising Huot's organizational skills and political experience.
Hoat said he hopes to unite the party, joining all those involved in the past and those currently present.
He added that the party must "look to the future, without forgetting [its] foundations."
Patrick Huot has been involved in the QLP for a long time. He was MNA for Vanier-Les Rivières from 2008 to 2012 in the Quebec City area, and then from 2014 to 2018.
After his defeat at the hands of Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Mario Asselin, he had a brief stint at the Musée de la civilisation before becoming chief of staff to former Liberal leader Dominique Anglade from 2020 to 2021.
He was previously a public service manager, according to the party.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 13, 2023.
