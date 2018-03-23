

The Canadian Press





Former Parti Quebecois MNA Lisette Lapointe announced she’s returning to the party she memorably left in 2011.

Lapointe, the widow of former PQ leader and Quebec premier Jacques Parizeau, wrote on Twitter that she’s happy to return to her political roots, noting others have also returned to the party recently, such as Jean-Martin Aussant and Camil Bouchard.

Très heureuse de rentrer au @partiquebecois sur les traces de @camil_camil et de @aussant. Ce n’est qu’un début, c’est reparti! #polqc — Lisette Lapointe (@LapointeLisette) March 23, 2018

She did not say what her future with the PQ might entail.

The 74-year-old Lapointe was elected as MNA for Cremazie in the 2007 and 2008 elections.

During the internal crisis that rocked the PQ in 2011, Lapointe announced she would leave the party to sit as an independent, along with Pierre Curzi and Louise Beaudoin. She retired from politics in 2012.

She later served as mayor of St-Adolphe-d’Howard in the Laurentians.