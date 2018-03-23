Former MNA Lisette Lapointe returns to PQ
Lisette Lapointe seen in a June 2011 CP file photo alongside husband Jacques Parizeau.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 23, 2018 12:19PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 23, 2018 12:20PM EDT
Former Parti Quebecois MNA Lisette Lapointe announced she’s returning to the party she memorably left in 2011.
Lapointe, the widow of former PQ leader and Quebec premier Jacques Parizeau, wrote on Twitter that she’s happy to return to her political roots, noting others have also returned to the party recently, such as Jean-Martin Aussant and Camil Bouchard.
Très heureuse de rentrer au @partiquebecois sur les traces de @camil_camil et de @aussant. Ce n’est qu’un début, c’est reparti! #polqc— Lisette Lapointe (@LapointeLisette) March 23, 2018
She did not say what her future with the PQ might entail.
The 74-year-old Lapointe was elected as MNA for Cremazie in the 2007 and 2008 elections.
During the internal crisis that rocked the PQ in 2011, Lapointe announced she would leave the party to sit as an independent, along with Pierre Curzi and Louise Beaudoin. She retired from politics in 2012.
She later served as mayor of St-Adolphe-d’Howard in the Laurentians.
Latest Montreal News
- More measures needed to hit greenhouse emission targets: environment minister
- Fire breaks out in abandoned building near Bell Centre
- Former MNA Lisette Lapointe returns to PQ
- Coderre named special adviser for multi-platform company Stingray
- ISIS claims responsibility for fatal shootings, hostage-taking in France