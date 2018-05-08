

Former Liberal cabinet minister Marguerite Blais, who resigned as an MNA in September 2015, is apparently jumping back into politics with a new party.

Blais is reportedly going to run again this year as a member of the Coalition Avenir Quebec.

Blais was first elected as a Liberal MNA in 2007 and served as the Minister for Seniors in the Charest government, and was re-elected in 2008, 2012, and 2014.

She resigned from her position as MNA for St. Henri Ste. Anne following the death of her husband.

The CAQ is not confirming that Blais has been picked as a candidate.