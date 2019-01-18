

Former Liberal cabinet minister Martin Coiteux has joined the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec as its Chief Economist.

When he announced in April that he would not run again in the election, Coiteux said he did not know if he would return to teaching at university or do something else -- possibly embracing a new career.

Coiteux was a pillar of the Couillard government, first as President of the Treasury Board from 2014 to 2016, then as Minister of Public Safety.

The Caisse said that Coiteux's "deep understanding of Quebec and global markets" made him a perfect choice for the position.

The Caisse has also named Charles Emond Senior Vice-President, Quebec and Global Strategic Planning, "to continue the implementation of the investment strategy in Quebec."

Emond worked for Scotiabank for more than 18 years, as Head of Quebec Investment Banking until his current position as Global Head of Investment Banking. Investment and Corporate Services Canada.

He was also, until recently, on the board of directors of Jarislowsky Fraser, a leading Canadian asset management firm.

