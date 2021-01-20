MONTREAL -- Two former Lester B. Pearson School Board employees pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges stemming from allegations of falsifying documents to attract foreign students.

The two former staff members and a former business partner who is also charged did not appear in court but sent their pleas in via their lawyers.

Prosecutors allege that Caroline Mastantuono, her daughter Christina and former business associate Naveen Kolan tried to recruit foreign students and used fraudulent documents to accelerate the treatment of demands.

According to Quebec's anti-corruption police unit, Kolan acted as a recruiter in India on behalf of Mastantuono's company Rising Phoenix. The investigation suggests they produced false documents to fast track the dossiers of foreign students, at the expense of the school board.

Foreign students pay up to $20,000 a year to obtain their degree and get a chance to settle in Canada.

The LBPSB itself was not implicated in the charges.

On top of the criminal charges, the Mastantuonos and their company are facing a potential class-action lawsuit from Indian students who claim their education at various Quebec private schools was misrepresented and that the company failed to reimburse tuition fees.