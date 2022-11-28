Former Hydro-Quebec employee charged with economic espionage granted bail

Longueuil, Que. -

A former employee of Quebec's power utility charged with spying on behalf of China has been freed on bail while he awaits trial.

Yuesheng Wang, 35, is the first person to be charged with economic espionage under Canada's Security of Information Act, and he also faces three charges under the Criminal Code for fraudulent use of a computer, fraudulently obtaining a trade secret and breach of trust.

Federal prosecutors had opposed his release because they feared he would flee the country.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 28, 2022