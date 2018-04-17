

The Canadian Press





One of Quebec’s most notorious criminals could have more time tacked on to the life sentence he was already serving after pleading guilty to a conspiracy murder charge on Tuesday.

Former Hells Angels leader Maurice ‘Mom’ Boucher admitted to plotting with two other men to assassinate Raynald Dejsardins, another well-known underworld figure, according to the Quebec Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions.

The two accomplices cannot be named due to a publication ban as they await their own trial, which is scheduled for 2019.

The plan was hatched between July and November 2015. Boucher was scheduled to begin trial on April 30. Instead, he will return to court on May 11 for sentencing.

Boucher was already serving a life sentence for his role in the murder of two prison guards.