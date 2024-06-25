Former Hab Shea Weber becomes latest Montreal Canadiens captain headed to the Hall of Fame

MONTREAL
    Montreal Canadiens' Shea Weber (6) celebrates his goal during first period game 6 NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey semifinal action against the Vegas Golden Knights, in Montreal, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Paul Chiasson, The Canadian Press) Montreal Canadiens' Shea Weber (6) celebrates his goal during first period game 6 NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey semifinal action against the Vegas Golden Knights, in Montreal, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Paul Chiasson, The Canadian Press)
    Former Montreal Canadiens captain Shea Weber will be among those entering the Hockey Hall of Fame in the fall.

    The Hockey Hall of Fame released its list of 2024 inductees on Tuesday for the ceremony that will take place on Nov. 11 in Toronto.

    NHLers Pavel Datsyuk (Detroit Red Wings) and Jeremy Roenick (Chicago Blackhawks and Phoenix Coyotes) will join Weber along with American stars Krissy Wendell-Pohl and Natalie Darwitz in the player category.

    Colin Campbell and David Poile will be inducted in the builder category.

    Weber joined the Habs in the 2016-17 season as part of the controversial trade that sent fan favourite P.K. Subban to the Nashville Predators.

    Weber played 313 games over five seasons in the bleu-blanc-rouge, including 38 in the playoffs.

    Weber became the 30th captain in the franchise's history and is the 19th Hab captain to enter the Hall of Fame.

    The most recent former Habs inducted into the Hall of Fame were Doug Gilmour (2011), Chris Chelios (2013),  Mark Recchi (2017), and Guy Carbonneau in 2019. Coach Pat Burns was inducted in 2014.

    The Sicamous, B.C. native's last game in the NHL was Game 5 of the Stanley Cup finals in Tampa Bay against the Lightning on July 7, 2021.

    Injuries kept him from the ice after that. The expansion Utah hockey team still holds his rights for two more seasons. 

