MONTREAL -- Former Montreal Canadiens star defenseman Guy Lapointe is in remission from throat cancer, his son announced on social media.

"A year later, despite the side effects of the treatments, my father is in remission from his cancer. I am so proud of him!" wrote Guy Lapointe Jr. on Twitter. "Thanks to Dr. Keith Richardson and the whole MUHC team! Still passionate about hockey, my father is confident for the Habs next season."

Un an plus tard, malgré les effets secondaires des traitements, mon père est en rémission de son cancer. Je suis si fier de lui !



Merci au Dr. Keith Richardson et toute l’équipe du @cusm_muhc !



Toujours passionné de hockey mon père est confiant pour le CH la saison prochaine... https://t.co/VkZxgaedqe — Guy Lapointe Jr (@GuyLapointeJr) December 11, 2020

In December 2019, the Bleu-blanc-rouge announced in a news release that Lapointe was suffering from throat cancer.

The team then disclosed the information at the request of Lapointe, who is 72 years old, and his family.

At the time, the Habs said that "Dr. Keith Richardson, of the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) is treating Guy Lapointe," adding that he had cancer of the tongue.

Lapointe scored 171 goals and 451 assists in 881 career regular-season NHL games with the Canadiens, St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins.

He also won six Stanley Cups with the CH between 1971 and 1979.

The Montrealer is the last Habs player to have his number retired, which happened in a ceremony that took place on Nov. 8, 2014 at the Bell Centre.

His No. 5 jersey was the 18th in Canadian history to be hoisted to the rafters at the arena.

He recently worked as the amateur recruiting manager for the Minnesota Wild.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2020.