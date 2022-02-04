Former Montreal Canadiens enforcer Chris Nilan, who hosted a Monday to Friday sports show "Off the Cuff" on Montreal's English-language radio station TSN-690 for the past decade, has been fired, he said, because he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

He said in a post on his Facebook page that late last year, his employer, Bell Media, ordered him to be vaccinated.

"After consultation with my doctor and based upon my medical conditions, I have decided not to take the shot," he wrote. "I sought a medical exemption and was denied."

Nilan did not specify what his medical condition was.

His employer had no comment, but Off The Cuff has been removed from TSN-690's programming on the station's website.

Chris Nilan, who turns 64 on Wednesday, played 688 games in the National League.

-- This report by the Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 4, 2022.