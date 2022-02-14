Former foster parents charged in December with sexual assault dating back to the 1980s made an appearance at the Montreal courthouse Monday.

Yvon Guernon, 84 and his wife Lilianne Liboiron, 85, were charged December with sexually assaulting a young girl who lived with them during the 1980s, over a seven-year period.

They are due back in court on March 14, when the prosecution and the defence will share evidence.

Guernon and Liboiron are former foster parents who were mandated to look after underage children in the 1960s, 70s and 80s.

The plaintiff claims she was abused shortly after she moved in with the couple in 1980, and it lasted until she left in 1987.

Police say more children were sent to live with the family during this period, and the Montreal police say they have reasons to believe some may have faced the same kind of sexual abuse.

Guernon was convicted in 1994 of similar crimes, dating back to 1966 on several young girls under his care.

A third accused, who cannot be named for the time being, is expected to face similar charges at a later date.

Last month, Montreal police said they’re looking for more potential victims in the case.

Anyone who may have witnessed or been a victim of any sexual misconduct by any of the three people can go to a local police station or contact sexual assault investigators at 514-280-8502.

Victims of sexual assault can find support at the Montreal Sexual Assault Centre or by accessing the provincial sexual violence help line (1-888-933-9007).