

Ronald Blum, The Associated Press





Former Montreal Expos right fielder Vladimir Guerrero is one of the possible picks for the Hall of Fame this year.

He, along with Edgar Martinez, Chipper Jones and Jim Thome are likely to be overwhelming picks, and Trevor Hoffman could get in, too, after a near-miss last year.

Guerrero was a nine-time All-Star and the 2004 AL MVP with the Anaheim Angels. He hit .318 with 449 homers and 1,496 RBIs in 16 big league seasons.

Born in the Dominican Republic, Guerrero played 16 seasons in the MLB, starting his career playing in Montreal from 1996 to 2003. The outfielder and designated hitter also played for the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles before retiring in 2011.

Guerrero played alongside his brother Wilton Guerrero during his stint with the Expos.

Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds are both tracking at 64.2 per cent in the sixth ballot appearance for each. That is up about 4 per cent from their vote-tracker percentage last year, when Clemens finished at 54.1 per cent and Bonds at 53.8.

Roy Halladay also will be on the 2019 ballot. The retired pitcher died Nov. 7 at age 40 when a plane he was piloting crashed off Florida.

Voters must have been members of the BBWAA for 10 consecutive years and their ballots were due Dec. 31. Anyone elected will be inducted into the Hall at Cooperstown on July 29 along with pitcher Jack Morris and shortstop Alan Trammell, who were voted in last month by the Hall's Modern Era committee, which considered former players and executives whose contributions to baseball were most significant from 1970-87.



With files from CTV Montreal