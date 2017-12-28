

CTV Montreal





Prominent Quebec businessman Francois Lambert, of “Dans l’oeil du dragon” fame, has taken to Facebook to appeal for help identifying a man who allegedly broke into his home and stole personal items.

In a Facebook post, Lambert shared video from a hidden camera that captures the intruder wearing a hoodie and a backpack across the front of his body.

The robbery occurred on December 23 at approximately 8:50 p.m. at Lambert's house in the city. In the video, the perpetrator is faintly overheard in the middle of a telephone conversation that Lambert says revealed there were three people involved in the robbery.

“According to what I hear, they were three – a driver and another accomplice. As far as I could understand, one is named ‘Martin,’ and the other “Frank,’” Lambert wrote on Facebook.

In the comments beneath the video, Lambert writes that he hopes someone will recognize the perpetrator’s voice and identify him.

The video itself has amassed 42,000 views – and counting –- and has been shared hundreds of times.

The robbers were fled the scene in a “white pickup, top of the line Chevrolet model Z71,” and were allegedly spotted in the neighborhood in the days following the incident.

Anyone with information about the breaking-and-entering is urged to contact Lambert via social media, or the police.

Lambert appeared in the first three seasons of Quebec's version of Dragon's Den, and is the co-founder of Aheeva and Atelka -- two well-known telecommunications companies.