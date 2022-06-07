Former construction boss Accurso freed on bail pending appeal

A former Quebec construction magnate found guilty of participating in a Montreal-area municipal fraud scheme has been granted bail pending his appeal of both his conviction and sentence. Businessman Tony Accurso arrives at the courthouse for sentencing in Laval, Que., Thursday, July 5, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A former Quebec construction magnate found guilty of participating in a Montreal-area municipal fraud scheme has been granted bail pending his appeal of both his conviction and sentence. Businessman Tony Accurso arrives at the courthouse for sentencing in Laval, Que., Thursday, July 5, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

