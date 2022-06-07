Former construction boss Accurso freed on bail pending appeal

Former construction magnate Tony Accurso has been freed on bail while he appeals a conviction that comes with a four-year prison sentence.

In late May, Accurso was sentenced to four years for his role in running a graft system that favoured a closed group of entrepreneurs, directed by Laval's former mayor Gilles Vaillancourt.

Accurso's legal team appealed the conviction and sentence, but the Court of Appeal rejected their argument. His lawyers are now taking the case to the Supreme Court of Canada.

The former owner of Louisbourg Construction, Accurso was one of the central figures in the Charbonneau Commission into corruption in the construction industry.



