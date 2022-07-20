Former CJAD broadcaster Dave Fisher dies at 71

Former long-time CJAD 800 broadcaster Dave Fisher has died at age 71, according to his family.

Fisher passed away Wednesday morning after a sudden heart attack.

Fisher was a broadcaster with CJAD 800 radio for 32 years, retiring in 2016.

He amassed a devoted audience while hosting the station's weekly Trivia Show.

Former colleagues and friends of Fisher took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon to express their condolences.

Very sad news indeed. I have nothing but fond memories of working with Dave Fisher at @CJAD800. Rest In Peace, old friend. https://t.co/TPXFllGaqf — Robyn Flynn (@robynlisaflynn) July 20, 2022 Dave Fisher was a radio legend in this town. A real pro, kind to student journalists & mentor to many. https://t.co/tpDHnKvg4m — Shawn Dearn (@shawndearn) July 20, 2022

Listen on CJAD 800: Remembering the Legendary Dave Fisher

This is a developing story. More to come.