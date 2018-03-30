

CTV Montreal





Former Cote-Des-Neiges-NDG mayor Russell Copeman could be the subject of an investigation by Quebec’s chief electoral officer connected to allegations of corruption leading up to last year’s municipal election.

According to the chief electoral officer’s office, a file was opened after a complaint was lodged by the CDN-NDG Research Group. The group said that in a January city council meeting, councillor Marvin Rotrand said he had been offered the job of Montreal ombudsman by Copeman if he wouldn’t run in the November election.

Rotrand did not withdraw and was re-elected.

At a March 12 borough council meeting, Rotrand said he hadn’t reported the incident to authorities. The CDN-NDG Research Group then filed the complaint.

In a letter dated March 27, the chief electoral officer said it was already aware of the allegations and was considering an investigation.

In a statement, Copeman denied any wrongdoing.

“As a friend and colleague, Mr. Rotrand and I have had conversations over the years about our career options,” he said. “Some of these discussions occurred in June and early July 2017 after Mr. Rotrand had been removed as Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors of the STM and was reflecting on whether he wanted to run again. At that time we discussed some options including the possibility of the ombudsman position.

“But let me be clear about the following: over the course of an 18 career in public life I have always governed myself by the highest ethical standards. I categorically reject any accusation of corruption or corrupt intent surrounding these allegations. Any suggestion of a quid pro quo proposal is totally false.”