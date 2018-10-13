Featured Video
Former cabinet minister Elaine Zakaib to be laid to rest Saturday
Elaine Zakaib, seen here in January 2014
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 13, 2018 9:11AM EDT
The funeral for former Quebec cabinet minister and businesswoman Elaine Zakaib, who died on Oct. 1 at age 59, will be held Saturday in Sorel-Tracy.
Zakaib succumbed to brain cancer after a 14-month battle against eh disease.
She was elected to represent the Richelieu riding in 2012 and was part of the government led by former premier Pauline Marois until 2014. She served as minister for industrial policy.
Zakaib was re-elected in 2014 but retired from politics a few months later to head retailer Jacob through a restructuring.
The company declared bankruptcy a month later.
Before entering politics, Zakaib served in several roles for the FTQ Solidarity Fund.
Latest Montreal News
- Quebec raising age for legal cannabis to 21 could help organized crime: Trudeau
- Former cabinet minister Elaine Zakaib to be laid to rest Saturday
- Dogs rescued from South Korean meat farm arrive in Montreal
- Two men charged with first-degree murder in Ophelie Martin-Cyr's death
- Police suspect deadly shooting at Laval car dealership linked to organized crime