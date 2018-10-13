

The Canadian Press





The funeral for former Quebec cabinet minister and businesswoman Elaine Zakaib, who died on Oct. 1 at age 59, will be held Saturday in Sorel-Tracy.

Zakaib succumbed to brain cancer after a 14-month battle against eh disease.

She was elected to represent the Richelieu riding in 2012 and was part of the government led by former premier Pauline Marois until 2014. She served as minister for industrial policy.

Zakaib was re-elected in 2014 but retired from politics a few months later to head retailer Jacob through a restructuring.

The company declared bankruptcy a month later.

Before entering politics, Zakaib served in several roles for the FTQ Solidarity Fund.