

CTV Montreal





The Concordia Stingers football team traded their blocking practice for boxes this weekend, helping hundreds of fellow students move into the school’s residences over the weekend.

First-year player Isiah Slater said he was trying to pay forward some of the sense of community the team had given to him.

“I always feel welcome, the football team made me feel like I was in a new family,” he said.

Every year, members of the team help around 1,000 students from out of town settle into their new homes. About half of those students are international, including China native Yueling Zhou.

“They’re much stronger than me and I have a lot of luggage to carry,” he said.

Aside from helping move suitcases, the players also offer helpful hints on getting around the city and fun spots to check out.

“We’re local so we tell them the nice spots, just help them move in, get them comfortable,” said player Samuel Nadon. “We like to give our time and the parents feel really good about this.”

Coach Brad Collinson said helping is a good lesson for his players.

“For our student athletes (it’s important) to give back into the community, to give their time and show that we’re supportive of all these first-year students,” he said.

It doesn’t hurt that the outreach could help fill stands at Stingers games.

“We feed off the energy and whenever we have support from the student body, it helps,” said Collinson.