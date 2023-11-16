MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Foreign workers who claim exploitation by Quebec company say Ottawa no longer helping

    A group of foreign workers who allege they were lured to Canada under false pretences say the federal government has reneged on a promise to help them get work permits. The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada logo is seen in this undated handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO A group of foreign workers who allege they were lured to Canada under false pretences say the federal government has reneged on a promise to help them get work permits. The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada logo is seen in this undated handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

    A group of foreign workers who allege they were lured to Canada under false pretenses are accusing the federal government of reneging on its promise to help them get work permits.

    Octavio Zambrano says the Immigration Department told him and his colleagues last week that it will not fast-track them for work permits even though it had allegedly promised to do so.

    The workers are part of a proposed class-action lawsuit alleging that Quebec-based recruitment company Trésor falsely told them it was legal to work in Canada without a permit during a probationary period.

    The lawsuit alleges that Trésor and Newrest, the aviation catering company in which the workers were placed, took advantage of their precarious status and exploited them.

    Zambrano says he's still owed three weeks of back pay and he and his colleagues are running out of money and unable to pay for food and rent in Canada, or to buy plane tickets home.

    In an emailed statement, Newrest — which has filed a lawsuit against Trésor — says it was unaware the workers did not have permits.

    A spokeswoman for Immigration Minister Marc Miller declined to comment, citing privacy legislation.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2023.  

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    TREND LINE

    TREND LINE Liberal brand weaker now than when Justin Trudeau became leader: Nanos

    It's been months of headlines touting tanking polling numbers for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and climbing support for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre. But what does a long-term look at party standings show? And is it too late for the trend lines to turn around?

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News