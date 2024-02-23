Forecasted drop in temperatures prompts flash freeze warning for Quebec City

MONTREAL
    Much of the water that flooded main arteries across the city on Thursday has now frozen over, complicating Friday morning's pedestrian and vehicle commutes.
    A flash freeze warning was issued for parts of Quebec on Friday, with a sudden drop in temperatures expected to produce slippery sidewalks.

    Environment Canada is cautioning those in the Quebec City and Mont-Laurier areas to take extra precautions on the roads.

    "A vigorous cold front will sweep the province of Quebec today. As it passes, heavy flurries could significantly reduce visibilities," reads a notice from the agency.

    In the hours following, temperatures will rapidly drop by about 10 C, which could cause roads and walkways to become especially icy.

    "Flash freeze warnings are issued when a rapid drop in temperature is expected, that can cause water from rain or melted snow on streets and sidewalks to quickly freeze," Environment Canada explained.

    Meanwhile, in Montreal, temperatures are forecasted to hover around 5 C mark on Friday, with a chance of flurries in the late evening.  

