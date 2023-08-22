Forced sterilizations: Quebec court authorizes class action suit

Quebec's Superior Court has authorized a class action for women of Atikamekw origin who allegedly underwent forced sterilization.

The two plaintiffs in this case represent "all women of Atikamekw origin who underwent surgery that affected their fertility without their free and informed consent."

They allege that three doctors violated provisions of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and the Civil Code, and are claiming compensatory and punitive damages for the women who suffered the same fate as they did, as well as for the women's relatives.

They also blame an unidentified health-care worker from the regional health board, the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS).

In their application, U.T and M.X claim to have given birth five times in hospital. It was at the end of their fifth delivery that they allege they underwent a forced tubal ligation.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 22, 2023