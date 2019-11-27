MONTREAL -- Quebec Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault on Wednesday named Johanne Beausoleil as interim director-general of the Surete du Quebec.

Beausoleil becomes the first woman - and first civilian - to head Quebec's provincial police force.

Beausoleil currently works with the Montreal police, but has already spent time at the SQ as an internal auditor.

Beausoleil replaces Martin Prud'homme, who was suspended in March for alleged criminal offenses.

Beausoleil's appointment comes after interim director Mario Bouchard advised Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault that he plans to retire in December after 31 years on the force.

