When voters head to the ballot box on Oct. 1, Jean-Francois Lisee and Philippe Couillard won’t just be fighting to lead the Quebec government. Both party leaders could be lucky to hang on to their seats in the National Assembly.

On Sunday, both men were in their home ridings, a rarity so early in a campaign. The move speaks to the worry that Lisee and Couillard could be vulnerable.

In the 2014 election, Lisee narrowly avoided losing the Rosemont riding, eking out a victory by fewer than 1,600 votes. But Lisee said he believes the party has learned lessons from that disastrous election, the party’s worst defeat since 1989.

“I have a little book that’s lessons from 2014 and anything we do in 2018, I make sure we didn’t do in 2014,” he said. “It’s a small book, but there’s a lot.”

Lisee declined to say what lessons he specifically had learned from 2014, but hinted that a chapter was dedicated to the controversial Charter of Values.

Former La Presse journalist Vincent Marissal is challenging Lisee in Rosemont while running on the Quebec Solidaire ticket.

“I understand the leader of a party has bigger responsibilities somewhere else, they have to be in Quebec City, they have to run all over the province as well,” said Marissal. “I don’t think the people of Rosemont will look at Jean-Francois Lisee’s record and say ‘Oh, he’s the leader of the PQ, so we’re going to forgive some things.’”

Marissal accused Lisee of not keeping up with local issues like ensuring there’s enough spots in Rosemont’s schools.

Couillard, unlike Lisee, handily won his riding of Roberval in 2014, but recent polls show a CAQ candidate nipping at his heels. History may frown on Couillard – in the past two elections, the incumbent premier not only lost the election, but their seat.

Jean Charest lost his seat in Sherbrooke to a PQ candidate in 2012, while Pauline Marois saw hers go Liberal in 2014.