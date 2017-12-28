Footage of Salvation Army robbery released
Quebec City police released footage of a Christmas Eve robbery in a Salvation Army store on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. (Photo: Quebec City police)
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, December 28, 2017 6:08PM EST
Quebec City police released a video and description of a suspect in the Christmas Eve robbery of a Salvation Army store on Thursday.
In the video, the suspect can be seen breaking the windows in the store’s door, grabbing a safe and leaving through the same door.
The suspect is described as a male who stands 5’7. He is wearing a green and red checked coat, grey cap, dark neck warmer and black and white gloves.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 1-888-AGIR (2447).
