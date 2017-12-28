

Quebec City police released a video and description of a suspect in the Christmas Eve robbery of a Salvation Army store on Thursday.

In the video, the suspect can be seen breaking the windows in the store’s door, grabbing a safe and leaving through the same door.

The suspect is described as a male who stands 5’7. He is wearing a green and red checked coat, grey cap, dark neck warmer and black and white gloves.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 1-888-AGIR (2447).